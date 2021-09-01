District Lions honor Rhonemus

At the District Lions Club Convention held recently in Blue Ash, special awards were presented by the district governor to members who have made major contributions of community service over the years. Lynchburg Lions Club member Virginia Rhonemus received on the awards. Rhonemus has been an active member of the club for many years. She has been involved in nearly every Lions event and also served the community in various activities that make the area a better place to live. Pictured are Rhonemus (left) with her district award and Lynchburg Lions Club President Bob Roth.