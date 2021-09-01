Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 11:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-01 11:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM MDT THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL KANE AND EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES Flash flooding within some of the slot canyon areas in Zion Canyon has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, modest rises to flows are expected to continue along the North Fork of the Virgin River through this afternoon, tapering during the evening hours. Please continue to heed any closures in place. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MDT Thursday for portions of southern Utah and southwest Utah.