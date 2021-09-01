WHO launches hub in Berlin to help prevent future pandemics

Since Sydney went into lockdown, there have been many figures thrown at us, from the daily case numbers to the number of people infectious in the community, the number of hotspot LGAs to the percentage of fully vaccinated adults needed before restrictions can ease. However, one number that hasn’t received a lot of airtime in the premier’s daily press briefings is the ‘R0’, but as Sydney’s Delta outbreak continues to surge, it is fast becoming the most crucial stat to keep track of.