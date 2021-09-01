Cancel
Public Health

WHO launches hub in Berlin to help prevent future pandemics

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — The World Health Organization on Wednesday inaugurated a new “hub” in Berlin that aims to help prepare the globe better to prevent future pandemics. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and German Chancellor Angela Merkel cut the ribbon to launch the new WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence. WHO says Germany is making an initial investment of $100 million in the facility.

State
Maryland State
Person
Jens Spahn
Person
Angela Merkel
#Berlin#Pandemics#Epidemics#Ap#Covid#The European Union
Virus
Country
Nigeria
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
China
