Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King George County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for King George by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 13:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: King George THE TORNADO WARNING FOR KING GEORGE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM EDT The Tornado Warning that was previously in effect has been reissued for King George Counry and is in effect until 2PM. Please refer to that bulletin for the latest severe weather information. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for southern Maryland...and central Virginia. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia. Remember, a Tornado Warning still remains in effect 7PM.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
George Washington, VA
State
Maryland State
County
King George County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Tornado Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams dead at 54

Michael K. Williams, known for his role on the hit television drama “The Wire,” has died at the age of 54, The New York Post reported. The New York City Police Department confirmed Williams’s death to The Hill. Authorities told the Post that the five-time Emmy-nominated actor was found dead...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
Fox News

Human Rights Campaign ousts Alphonso David over Cuomo link

The Human Rights Campaign announced Monday the firing of its president, Alphonso David, after an independent investigation into his reported effort to assist New York's Andrew Cuomo during the former governor's sexual harassment scandal. The investigation started last month and tied to the probe by New York Attorney General Leticia...
LawPosted by
Fox News

South Carolina attorney pushed out of firm day before he was shot

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh resigned from his law firm after he learned he was being investigated for the misappropriation of millions of dollars the day before he was allegedly shot in the head on a rural road, the New York Times first reported. Murdaugh’s law firm, PMPED, founded by...
Posted by
The Associated Press

GOP-led states see Texas law as model to restrict abortions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican states that have passed increasingly tough abortion restrictions only to see them blocked by the federal courts have a new template in an unusually written Texas law that represents the most far-reaching curb on abortions in nearly half a century. On Thursday, Republican lawmakers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy