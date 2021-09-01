Severe Weather Statement issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 13:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: King George THE TORNADO WARNING FOR KING GEORGE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM EDT The Tornado Warning that was previously in effect has been reissued for King George Counry and is in effect until 2PM. Please refer to that bulletin for the latest severe weather information. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for southern Maryland...and central Virginia. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia. Remember, a Tornado Warning still remains in effect 7PM.