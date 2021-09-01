Cancel
As Digital Sales Hit $2B, Chipotle Offers New Rewards

Chipotle Mexican Grill is rolling out upgrades to its rewards program, which has helped the fast-casual chain earn more than $2 billion in digital sales this year. The company announced on Wednesday (Sept. 1) that it is launching Extras, an exclusive feature that gives its 24 million rewards members access to extra points, allowing them to get free food quicker. The QSR has also gamified the rewards program with challenges to earn points and achievement badges, something the company says is a first for its industry.

www.pymnts.com

