As Digital Sales Hit $2B, Chipotle Offers New Rewards

Apple introduced its latest Apple Pay promotion on Thursday, offering new and existing users of delivery service Instacart substantial savings on their next order. Announced in an email to Apple Pay users, the offer nets new Instacart customers $30 off their first order of $50 or more when using the promo code "APPLEPAY30" at checkout in the Instacart app or on the web. — Existing Instacart customers can nab $5 off their next order of $35 or more using the code "APPLEPAY5" when ordering through the company's app or website.