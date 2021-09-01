Cancel
Stainless Steel In-line Mist Eliminators

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStainless steel in-line mist eliminators on display at SUR/FIN 2021. Midwest Air Products Co., manufacturer of PVC and polypropylene pollution control equipment, will exhibit stainless steel in-line mist eliminators. Available in 304 or 316 stainless steel, now mist elimination is available for high temperature and/or chemistries not typically compatible with thermoplastics. Particulate removal efficiencies of approximately 99% to 6 microns.

