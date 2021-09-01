Stainless Steel In-line Mist Eliminators

Memobottle has been a Design Milk favorite since 2014 when they first landed on our radar. We’re big proponents of reusable water bottles and their compact flat design was the first of its kind – no more big and bulky water bottle protruding out from your bag or back pocket. We love them so much, we brought them into the Design Milk Shop making it super easy for readers to get their hands on them. Until now, they’ve made memobottles out of BPA- and BPS-free plastic… but that’s about to change. The Australian brand is launching their ingenious water bottles in the new Stainless Steel memobottle range available in matte black and matte white.