Dutch engineer Gijs Schalkx has constructed a motorcycle that runs off of sustainably sourced fuel. Titled the Slootmotor, this new motor vehicle is a unique sustainable alternative that favors a simple technology. The vehicle runs off of fuel that is harvested from ponds and roadside ditches. The vehicle was designed to outlive any other kind of eco-energy - as shallow waters will always be available. The Slootmotor moves at a consistent speed and steady speed which ensures the fuel consumption is very low. It uses a water splash lubrication that alleviates any oil pressure problems and can run on any oil - motorcycle oil, car oil, generator oil.