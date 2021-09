After Rachel Maddow signed a new multi-year deal with MSNBC and NBCUniversal, there were reports that she ultimately will scale back her schedule to as little as once-a-week. That would leave the network with the potential loss of the nightly show, with no obvious successor. In an interview with Deadline after Maddow’s deal was signed, MSNBC president Rashida Jones was asked whether, with the new agreement, Maddow will continue to host her show five nights a week. “Her show will continue as she’s doing it now,” she said. “One of the things we are looking at is she is so interested...