Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Jenny McCarthy, Donnie Wahlberg renew vows on anniversary

By Mark Gray
wonderwall.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy are in seventh heaven. The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary this week by renewing their vows. "#HappyAnniversary Jenny! Seven years — no itch!" the New Kids on the Block singer wrote on Instagram. "I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg. To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day — is to be truly blessed."

www.wonderwall.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Nicole Richie
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Gregg Leakes
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Kate Walsh
Person
Jenny Mccarthy
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Sharon Stone
Person
Alana Thompson
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Scheana Shay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Jennymccarthy#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Tori Spelling Bears Striking Resemblance to Khloe Kardashian as She Debuts Glam Makeover

Watch: Khloe Kardashian is Tired of "People Creating" Stories Online. On Thursday, Sept. 2, the 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum showcased a new makeover while sporting a denim jumpsuit during a walk in Los Angeles. Tori posted a photo of herself sporting her new look while walking with celebrity hairstylist Laura Rugetti, who is wearing a matching outfit. Fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between the actress and a certain reality star.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Are Mark And Donnie Wahlberg Close?

There are plenty of famous brother duos in Hollywood, including some OG's like the Baldwin brothers and Beau Bridges and Jeff Bridges. There are also some new-school bros, like the Jonas brothers and Liam and Chris Hemsworth. But who could forget Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg? They're undoubtedly two of the most well-known names in Hollywood, and like many of the other names we listed, Mark and Donnie were born to perform.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Wishes ‘Big Bro’ Donnie Wahlberg a Happy Birthday in Classic Throwback Pic

It’s “Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg’s birthday today (Tuesday) and there is no shortage of people using social media to wish him a special day. That includes Donnie Wahlberg’s younger brother, Hollywood leading man Mark Wahlberg. The younger of the two brothers took to Instagram to wish his big brother a very happy birthday. He also includes a throwback photo of the two that is a must-see for every Wahlberg fan. Donnie Wahlberg is turning 52 years of age today, Mark Wahlberg turned 50-years-old earlier this year. The brothers remain close and, along with their other brother, Paul, co-own a casual chain restaurant and bar called “Wahlburgers.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Jenny McCarthy Wishes Him Happy Birthday With ‘Hottest 52 Year Old in the World’ Post

Donnie Wahlberg’s marriage is as hot as ever. Today is his birthday, and his wife, Jenny, posted a romantic message on Instagram. The 48-year-old mother of one posted a picture of her husband showing off his rock solid abs. “Happy Birthday to THE sexiest 52 yr old in the world,” She began. And, in true McCarthy fashion, the message immediately went from steamy to sweet. “Even though you’re hot AF, that’s just the cherry on top. It’s the light and love that radiates within you that changes lives of everyone you meet,” she continued.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Springs Into Action in Behind the Scenes Pics

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg looks fierce and determined in these new behind-the-scenes photos from Season 12 of the hit CBS crime drama. Daily Mail revealed the photos earlier today. They show Wahlberg with his co-star Marisa Ramirez, the two of them springing into action on set. Wahlberg plays NYPD Detective Danny Reagan, son of police commissioner Frank Reagan. Ramirez stars as his partner, Maria Baez.
NFLwonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers thinks time away from Shailene Woodley is 'a good thing'

Things seem fine in their relationship, but Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still getting more distant. The Green Bay Quarterback is about to start another season, which keeps him mainly in Wisconsin. His fiancée, though, will be working on her own projects, keeping her away from Aaron. Interestingly, Aaron thinks the distance will be "a good thing."
Atlanta, GAwashingtonnewsday.com

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth. Gregg Leakes, a businessman who participated on the TV show “Real Housewives of Atlanta” with his wife Nene Leakes, died of colon cancer. Following the return of his cancer after two years in remission, the entrepreneur was admitted to the hospital in June and underwent surgery.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Garcelle Beauvais' Twin Sons Are Both Taller Than Her while Showing Strong Resemblance to Mom in Video

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais gave fans a glimpse of how grown her cute look-alike twins are in a recent family video she shared on Instagram. Garcelle Beauvais is a star that viewers look forward to seeing whenever they turn on the famous show, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but the actress has something else that puts a smile on her face; her twins.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Eric Stonestreet Is Engaged to Lindsay Schweitzer: See Her Diamond Ring

Watch: Does Bethenny Frankel Confirm Dating Eric Stonestreet?. Congratulations are in order for Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet and his "people." On Sunday, Aug. 22, the 49-year-old actor announced on Instagram that he and Lindsay Schweitzer are engaged after the star popped the question. He shared several photos of the happy couple that showed off her eye-popping diamond ring.
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood’s A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with their spouses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy