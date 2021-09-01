Jenny McCarthy, Donnie Wahlberg renew vows on anniversary

Donnie Wahlberg’s marriage is as hot as ever. Today is his birthday, and his wife, Jenny, posted a romantic message on Instagram. The 48-year-old mother of one posted a picture of her husband showing off his rock solid abs. “Happy Birthday to THE sexiest 52 yr old in the world,” She began. And, in true McCarthy fashion, the message immediately went from steamy to sweet. “Even though you’re hot AF, that’s just the cherry on top. It’s the light and love that radiates within you that changes lives of everyone you meet,” she continued.