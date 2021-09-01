Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners' GM Jerry Dipoto promoted, Manager Scott Servais signs multi-year extension

q13fox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Mariners promoted General Manager Jerry Dipoto to President of Baseball Operations. Manager Scott Servais also agreed to a multi-year extension with the team.

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Jerry Dipoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Gm#The Seattle Mariners#Baseball Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBSeattle Times

Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis suffers setback in recovery from knee surgery

PHOENIX — The once growing hope of Kyle Lewis returning to the lineup to provide a jolt to the Mariners’ hot-then-cold-then-lukewarm-then-inert offense has slowly faded to somewhere between doubtful and not happening. During the pregame media session Friday from Chase Field, Mariners manager Scott Servais delivered the discouraging news that...
MLBLookout Landing

The Mariners should extend Jerry Dipoto: the LL staff tells you why, with whom, and for how long

It is rare for the Lookout Landing staff, numerous and diverse as it is, to agree on anything, so it’s no small thing that every staff member agrees: Jerry Dipoto should be given an extension by the Mariners. Where we differ is in the fervency with which we avow that statement, our reasoning behind it, as well as the exact terms of said extension (including whether or not to extend other members of the Dipoto regime). Here, we dive a bit deeper into each staffer’s thinking on the matter, but two things we all agree on: the Mariners should extend Jerry Dipoto, and they should do it now.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: Exploring the fit for Jerry Dipoto as the new GM

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 14: Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto watches batting practice before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on August 14, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 9-3. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) You may have your gripes with the decisions interim...
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Mariners Keeping Dipoto, Servais in the Fold With New Deals

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have promoted general manager Jerry Dipoto to president of baseball operations and signed manager Scott Servais to a multiyear contract extension, keeping the pair locked in to oversee the completion of the franchise rebuild started three years ago. Both deals had been expected and come with the Mariners chasing a playoff spot in the American League. Seattle has the longest postseason drought of any team in North American sports in the four major leagues, last reaching the postseason in 2001. Dipoto and Servais were hired by the Mariners following the 2015 season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners Promote G.M. Jerry Dipoto to President of Baseball Ops

On Wednesday morning, news broke that the Seattle Mariners would be extending General Manager Jerry Dipoto, and Manager Scott Servais, to multi-year contracts. Along with this announcement, it was revealed that Dipoto would be given a new title with the team: President of Baseball Operations. What does this promotion mean for him and the Mariners?
MLBMLB

Dipoto, Servais receive contract extensions

SEATTLE -- The Mariners continued to move forward with their eye toward the future, and they did so by committing to the two key figures who have steered this multiyear rebuild, as Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais each received a multiyear contract extension, the club announced on Wednesday. Dipoto also...
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Drayer: Mariners’ path forward is clear and with important continuity with extensions of Dipoto, Servais

The Mariners’ path forward in terms of who will set that path is clear. The long-awaited announcement of Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais’ contract extensions put to rest any speculation that there was any sort of wavering from “the plan” or rebuild that was put into action following the 2018 season. The move signifies not only continuity at the top – something that has been rare in an organization that had seen 10 different managers and three general managers in the 14-year span between the end of Lou Piniella’s tenure and the arrival of Dipoto and Servais – but a continued endorsement of that plan.
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Mariners takeaways: Seattle extends Dipoto and Servais, Lewis suffers “setback” in rehab

There’s a mantra in the Seattle clubhouse — admittedly, a redundant one, says Scott Servais — but it’s simple. It’s the answer to everything, he said. “Doesn’t matter, get better,” Servais repeated for the umpteenth time this season. “My contract really didn’t matter. I just focused on getting better. Not just myself, the coaching staff, but our players.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBDaily Journal

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics odds, picks and prediction

The Seattle Mariners (68-58) and Oakland Athletics (70-56) cap off a two-game series at Oakland Coliseum Tuesday with a 3:37 p.m. ET first pitch. Let's analyze the lines around the Mariners vs. Athleticsodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Chris Flexen is the projected starting pitcher for the Mariners. He...
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners’ Options for Kyle Seager in 2022 Offseason

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 22: Kyle Seager #15 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run in the 11th inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on August 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) At the conclusion of this season, the Seattle Mariners...

Comments / 0

Community Policy