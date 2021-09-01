Mariners' GM Jerry Dipoto promoted, Manager Scott Servais signs multi-year extension

It is rare for the Lookout Landing staff, numerous and diverse as it is, to agree on anything, so it’s no small thing that every staff member agrees: Jerry Dipoto should be given an extension by the Mariners. Where we differ is in the fervency with which we avow that statement, our reasoning behind it, as well as the exact terms of said extension (including whether or not to extend other members of the Dipoto regime). Here, we dive a bit deeper into each staffer’s thinking on the matter, but two things we all agree on: the Mariners should extend Jerry Dipoto, and they should do it now.