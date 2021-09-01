Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

2021 MLB odds, picks, bets for September 1 from proven model: This four-way parlay would pay more than 18-1

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being on the wrong side of a three-game sweep at Fenway Park in their second series of the 2021 MLB season, the Tampa Bay Rays have had their way with the Boston Red Sox. Tampa Bay has won nine of the last 11 contests between the American League East rivals, including the first two of their current four-game set. The first-place Rays look to continue their dominance in the season series when they host the Red Sox on Wednesday. Should you expect Tampa Bay to post their 10th consecutive overall victory, or is there value on Boston to end its three-game slide and bring a return on the money line?

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Randy Arozarena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Boston Red Sox#American League East#The Red Sox#Caesars Sportsbook#The Kansas City Royals#Indians#Cincinnati Reds#The St Louis Cardinals#Cuban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBPosted by
NESN

‘Hottest’ Hitter In Red Sox Farm System Has Been On Tear Since May

Nick Yorke is swinging his way through the ranks of the Boston Red Sox. MLB.com’s Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo named the Red Sox prospect the “hottest hitter” in Boston’s farm system Thursday in a column. Yorke has been feasting on pitching in the lower levels of the minor leagues for the last three months and garnering plenty of attention for his exploits.
MLBWKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLBNBC Sports

Red Sox, SS Jose Iglesias to reunite for stretch run

With All-Star Xander Bogaerts among the near-dozen players currently on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Boston Red Sox are staging a reunion with another shortstop. The Red Sox announced the signing of Jose Iglesias, who began his career with Boston, to help fill the void of Bogaerts as the team begins a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays Monday at Fenway Park.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Promote Nick Yorke To Greenville Amid Prospect’s Torrid Stretch

Nick Yorke has mashed his way to a minor league promotion. The Boston Red Sox on Monday promoted Yorke, the 17th overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, to the High-A Greenville Drive, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. Yorke, 19, was absolutely on fire with the Low-A Salem Red Sox.
MLBUnion Leader

Red Sox blow lead, then win on Verdugo's walk-off

Alex Verdugo singled with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Boston Red Sox over the visiting Cleveland Indians 4-3 Saturday in the second game of a three-game series. It was the second walk-off hit this season for Verdugo (2-for-4 Saturday), who sent a...
MLBCBS Sports

Kansas City Royals

Tapia (2-0) pitched 1.2 perfect innings, recording one strikeout and earning the win Monday versus Baltimore. The 30-year-old relieved starter Kris Bubic with one out in the sixth inning and managed to keep Kansas City's deficit to one run. Tapia then picked up the win as the Royals pulled ahead in the eighth inning. He's strung together 5.1 scoreless innings across his last five appearances, allowing two hits and three walks with four strikeouts in that span. For the year, he has a 2.05 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB across 22 innings overall.
MLBNW Florida Daily News

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox odds, expert picks and prediction

The Tampa Bay Rays (86-51) and Boston Red Sox (79-60) play the opener of a three-game series Monday at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Rays vs. Red Soxodds with MLB picks and predictions. Rays LHP Ryan Yarbrough (8-4, 4.50...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe: Knocks three hits

Renfroe went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Monday's 11-10 loss to the Rays. Renfroe hit an RBI double and scored during Boston's seven-run second inning. He later added an RBI single in the sixth. It was his second straight three-hit game and his sixth multi-hit effort over his last nine appearances. During that span, he's gone 15-for-40 (.375) with seven extra-base hits and 11 RBI.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Chased after two innings

Yarbrough allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks over two innings in Monday's win over Boston. He struck out one batter and did not factor in the decision. Despite the dreadful outing, Yarbrough escaped without the loss after the Rays' impressive comeback. Nearly all the damage against him came in the second frame where he allowed six runs, including three RBI doubles. The 29-year-old southpaw had allowed just four runs over 15 innings (2.40 ERA) in his previous three starts. Yarbrough will carry a 4.90 ERA into his projected start in Toronto next week.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Bounced in fourth inning

Sale allowed five runs (one earned) on 10 hits and a walk over 3.2 innings in Monday's loss to the Rays. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision. Sale escaped the first inning after allowing just one run despite giving up four hits. He then kept the Rays off the board until an ugly fourth inning. Four unearned runs came around to score after a fielding error by Alex Verdugo and a throwing error by Taylor Motter. It was his shortest outing of the year but he managed to lower his ERA to 2.52 through 25 innings. Sale has given up two or fewer earned runs in each of his five starts. He's lined up to face the White Sox on the road this weekend.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox vs. Rays Series Preview

The Rays are running away with the American League East thanks to a powerful offense and a typically deep and great bullpen that makes them perhaps the favorite to repeat as AL pennant winners. Record. 86-51 Head-to-head record. Red Sox 7, Rays 9. Trend. Down, for them at least. Tampa...

Comments / 0

Community Policy