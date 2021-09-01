Cancel
College Sports

New era of college football magnifies concerns for mental health of players

By Joseph Goodman
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
The new starting quarterback of the Alabama football team makes his big debut on Saturday and he does it with a bank of investors weighing on his name, image and likeness. He hasn’t even thrown his first meaningful pass, and already he knows a different kind of pressure than college football quarterbacks before him — the kind that comes with performing for endorsement deals. Bryce Young, Alabama QB1 and California kid, isn’t the most valuable player in the history of college football in any kind of traditional sense of that phrase, but his checking account might disagree.

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

