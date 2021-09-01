Democrats propose investment in electric vehicles with Build Back Better budget
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Congressman Dan Kildee met with local leaders Wednesday morning to discuss how a budget being considered in congress can help with clean infrastructure. Hosted by Moms Clean Air Force and Black Millennials for Flint, Kildee discussed the Build Back Better Budget plan. This money would allow for more investment in electric vehicles and the infrastructure needed to support them.www.abc12.com
