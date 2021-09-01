The suspect in the fatal shooting of a student at a North Carolina high school is in custody
(CNN) — One student was fatally wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a high school in the North Carolina city of Winston-Salem, and the suspect is in custody, officials said. The shooting happened at Mount Tabor High School on the city's northwest side. Police officers and Forsyth County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene at 12:07 p.m. ET., Winston-Salem Police Department Chief Catrina Thompson said at a news conference.www.cnn.com
Comments / 95