Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forsyth County, NC

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a student at a North Carolina high school is in custody

By Claudia Dominguez, Jason Hanna, CNN
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — One student was fatally wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a high school in the North Carolina city of Winston-Salem, and the suspect is in custody, officials said. The shooting happened at Mount Tabor High School on the city's northwest side. Police officers and Forsyth County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene at 12:07 p.m. ET., Winston-Salem Police Department Chief Catrina Thompson said at a news conference.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 95

CNN

CNN

639K+
Followers
96K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Education
Forsyth County, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
Forsyth County, NC
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Wxlv#New Hanover High School#Mount Tabor High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.
Bristol, CTPosted by
CNN

Two children taken to hospital after being burned by bonfire

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Two children were taken to the hospital Sunday night after they were burned by a bonfire. It happened at a home in Bristol, just after 8:30 p.m. Police said the two children, ages 5 and 7, were burned when an accelerant was introduced into a backyard bonfire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy