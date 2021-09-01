KHSD is looking to hire substitute teachers
Calling all retired teachers! The Kern High School District is hiring substitutes and if you’re a retired teacher, or retired from another career, they’re looking to hire you.
KHSD is looking to fill the following certificated and classified substitute positions:
· Substitute Teachers
· Food Service Workers
· Instructional Assistants
· Instructional Assistants Special Needs
· Campus Security
· Clerical Specialist
· Transportation Assistants
· Bus Drivers
KHSD is also offering the following incentives:
· Paid fingerprinting fee for new hire substitutes
· Sign-on bonus to complete compliance training
· A bonus for all substitutes who work 11 days a month
Apply online , and for more information please email SubSupport@kernhigh.org.
