KHSD is looking to hire substitute teachers

By Muska Olumi, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 5 days ago
Calling all retired teachers! The Kern High School District is hiring substitutes and if you’re a retired teacher, or retired from another career, they’re looking to hire you.

KHSD is looking to fill the following certificated and classified substitute positions:

· Substitute Teachers

· Food Service Workers

· Instructional Assistants

· Instructional Assistants Special Needs

· Campus Security

· Clerical Specialist

· Transportation Assistants

· Bus Drivers

KHSD is also offering the following incentives:

· Paid fingerprinting fee for new hire substitutes

· Sign-on bonus to complete compliance training

· A bonus for all substitutes who work 11 days a month

Apply online , and for more information please email SubSupport@kernhigh.org.

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

