Overhead Conveyance System Moves Small to Heavy Parts

pfonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTTX’s ACC is an overhead conveyance system consisting of automated carriers that provide reliable and consistent point-to-point movement of everything from small to heavy parts. These individually programmed vehicles are designed with efficiency, safety, maintenance-friendly and flexibility in mind. They are battery-powered and run wirelessly on a simple I-Beam without a chain. This system incorporates a wireless ethernet network that will send instructions to each ACC. These carriers are propelled along the I-Beam using a spring-loaded traction drive wheel. The I-beam and carrier drive are sized accordingly by weight, and capacities range from 10 lbs. to 12,000 lbs.

www.pfonline.com

