10 leather furniture pieces you won’t believe are really made of vinyl

By Cheryl Fenton
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
You won't believe this home décor is vinyl. Modway

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you’re just trying to keep your furniture clean (got children?!) or you’re living that leather-free life, vinyl has popped leaps and bounds over yesteryear’s faux upholstery.

Gone are the days of sticky and shiny. Modern day vinyl has become colorful and touchable, and has earned a place throughout your home.

We’ve scoured the web to find gorgeous pieces of furniture you won’t believe are made with vinyl.

1. Modway Loft Tufted Button Faux Leather Accent Armchair

This tufted armchair comes in five colors. Modway

Elegant biscuit tufted cushions, durable faux leather, and a polished stainless steel frame—this arm chair is everything you want for your space. Available in five colors, you can also pair it with the other items in the collection: a sofa, loveseat, and ottoman.

A stately seat, this piece hits high notes with shoppers. “It looks expensive and beautiful in our space,” says one, while another notes the material holds up well and cleans easily.

Get the Modway Loft Tufted Button Faux Leather Accent Armchair at Amazon starting at $437.99

2. Modway Prospect Upholstered Contemporary Modern Loveseat

Curl up with a book in this loveseat. Modway

Boasting an iconic Chesterfield style, this loveseat is perfect for curling up with a good book or chatting the day away with friends.

Upholstered in smooth vegan leather, the diamond-patterned buttons give off elegant style. It’s available in five colors.

Reviewers have much love for this loveseat. “It’s a perfect addition to my library,” says one. Several mention its comfort and size as reasons they would buy again.

Get the Modway Prospect Upholstered Contemporary Modern Loveseat at Amazon starting at $375.43

3. Brand New World Toddler Premium Vinyl Sofa

This small sofa is fit for a toddler. Brand New World Furniture

If your children are the reason you can’t have nice things, now you can. This cozy kids sofa is super easy to clean thanks to its premium vinyl upholstery in a hide-anything blue.

One parent shopper “highly recommends” this piece, because of its real wood frame and the vinyl’s easy washability. “It always looks brand new.” Another says, “the kids love this, and it is well made.”

Get the Brand New World Toddler Premium Vinyl Sofa at Amazon for $177.82

4. Flash Furniture Contemporary Cozy Mid-Back Vinyl Adjustable Height Barstool

Score a pop of color for your kitchen. Flash Furniture

When you need a pop of color for your space, look no further than these space-age vinyl and chrome bar stools. With 360-degree swivel and hydraulic height adjustment, they boast a deep curved back that’s available in seven colors.

Comfort is number one on shoppers’ minds, and these stools fit the bill with thick padding. “They far exceeded my expectations for the price,” says one. Several also said assembly is effortless.

Get the Flash Furniture Contemporary Cozy Mid-Back Vinyl Adjustable Height Barstool, set of 2, at Amazon starting at $93.99

5. Nathan James Harlow Wall Mount Faux Leather Headboard

This headboard can also provide support for a banquette. Nathan James

Just when you’ve grown tired of cookie cutter headboards, this clever one hangs from a bar by vintage brown polyurethane leather straps. The twin size includes one light-weight panel, while the full/queen and king sizes include two. The main component is available in brown faux leather or gray tweed. The Harlow has an easy 20-minute assembly that doesn't go unnoticed by shoppers.

Over 1,000 5-star reviews, shoppers call the mixed materials “stunning and so unique,” and one reviewer gives it the highest compliment of being “one of my best purchases on Amazon.”

Get the Nathan James Harlow Wall Mount Faux Leather Headboard at Amazon starting at $79.99

6. Wrought Studio’s Monestime Couch

Give your living room a midcentury modern vibe. Wrought Studio

Mad Men retro has nothing on this compact loveseat. Its classic mid-century design boasts a streamlined silhouette complete with square arms, finished wood legs, and elegant button-tufted details. The bolster pillows round out the style perfectly.

The vinyl quality is the spotlight for shoppers, saying “the texture is just like leather,” while the small size racked up big points. “This couch is perfect for a small apartment or office.”

Get the Wrought Studio’s Monestime Couch at Wayfair for $369.99

7. Luckyermore Vinyl Bar Stools

These bar stools come fully assembled. Luckyevermore

From thick cushions to the high-back covered high quality polyurethane leather, these super soft 30-inch dining chairs and bar stools are something you’ll love settling into.

They’re available in 11 colors and come fully assembled.

With an average rating of 4.7 stars, these bar stools are top-notch with shoppers. The stitching is “beautiful,” they’re “so easy to keep clean,” and one shopper loves the material because “it doesn’t look like fake leather.”

Get the Luckyermore Vinyl Bar Stools, set of 2, at Amazon for $319.99

8. Chrome and Black Vinyl Shoe Rack Storage Bench

This stool doubles as storage. K & B Furniture Co.

The business of organizing shoes just got more stylish with this bench that pulls double duty as a shoe rack and comes in a sleek, smooth chrome finish matched with black vinyl.

One shopper purchased several to use throughout his house, while another claims it’s “perfect for the price and looks great!”

Get the Chrome and Black Vinyl Shoe Rack Storage Bench at Overstock for $107.99

9. Kings Brand Furniture Vinyl Upholstered Storage Bench

Kick your feet up with this glamorous stool. Kings Brand Furniture

Made with chrome cabriole-style legs, crystal button tufting, and supple vinyl upholstery, this bench/ottoman is a centerpiece in any room. Thanks to the deep compartment it also offers plenty of functional storage space.

Not only is this ottoman comfortable to sit on, it “exceeded expectations” as a stylish statement piece. Shoppers note that it “adds glamour” to any room. One shopper considers it “one of the best purchases made on Amazon.”

Get the Kings Brand Furniture Vinyl Upholstered Storage Bench at Amazon for $150.37

10. Flash Furniture Contemporary Vinyl Rounded Bar Stools

Streamline your bar stools with these orbit-shaped options. Flash Furniture

Bring a little contemporary fun to your counter with these sleek rounded adjustable bar stools. The curvy silhouette is form-meet-function with a supportive back and chrome footrest, while the upholstery is a durable, easy-to-clean vinyl, available in three colors.

Shoppers think these orbit-shaped stools are out of this world, giving them only 5-star reviews. Several note the cushions have the perfect thickness, and many love the adjustable height and swivel.

Get the Flash Furniture Contemporary Vinyl Rounded Bar Stools at Target for $92.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 leather furniture pieces you won’t believe are really made of vinyl

