Guilford, Winston-Salem/Forsyth school districts to discuss state performance results for 2020-21

The Triad's two largest school districts will share on Wednesday how students performed during the 2020-21 academic year.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Guilford County Schools will share performance results on Wednesday.

Both districts will discuss results from state testing, graduation rates, and overall student achievement.

We'll share those results with you when the districts announce them.

The 2020-21 academic year was one unlike any other as the pandemic shut down schools across the state and students made the abrupt switch to virtual learning.

Students are back in the classrooms this year with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. All Triad schools are requiring students to wear masks until COVID-19 trends decline.

Last week, Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said the district has no plans to go back to virtual learning. She said the district would only consider that if the health department or governor recommended it.