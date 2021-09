Kansas doesn’t just know how to grow wheat. Corn, sorghum and soybeans are among Kansas’s top produced crops.Not only has the United States become the world’s largest producer of sorghum, but Kansas is the country’s number one producer. Sorghum costs an average of $14.25 per acre to farm compared to $105 per acre for corn and $72.86 per acre for soybeans.Sorghum is an environmentally friendly crop requiring less water than other standard commodities. Up to 91...