Elton John Announces New Album Featuring Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Dua Lipa, and More

A late contender to the song of the summer discourse, "Cold Heart" is almost a mad libs of pop music: What happens when you take one of the greatest hitmakers of all time (and several of his songs), pop's current It Girl and a much-loved Australian dance music trio? You get a roller rink-ready jam that feels as if it's been around for decades. PNAU provides the four-on-the-floor backing track to a remix that seamlessly splits vocal duties between modern disco queen Dua Lipa and Elton John; she sings the refrain of "Rocket Man" while the latter lends vocal samples from "Sacrifice," "Kiss the Bride" and "Where's The Shoorah?" It's a song of flips that feels warm and familiar, as if your best friends were standing at the door to the dance club, pulling back a curtain and welcoming you inside.