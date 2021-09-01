Elton John Announces New Album Featuring Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Dua Lipa, and More
Elton John has announced a new album called The Lockdown Sessions. The record compiles collaborations that John has made over the past 18 months. Featured on The Lockdown Sessions are the previously shared “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” (with Dua Lipa), “Chosen Family” (with Rina Sawayama), and “The Pink Phantom” (with Gorillaz), as well as previously released covers of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” and Pet Shop Boys’ “It’s a Sin” (with Years & Years). Additionally, the album features “One of Me,” which Lil Nas X just revealed will also be included on Montero.pitchfork.com
