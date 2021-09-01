Braves add Orlando Arcia, Jacob Webb to expanded roster
LOS ANGELES — The Braves recalled infielder Orlando Arcia and reliever Jacob Webb from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, the day that MLB rosters expand from 26 to 28 players. Arcia, 27, adds infield reinforcements with second baseman Ozzie Albies sidelined at least a couple days after fouling a ball off his knee Tuesday. Arcia hit .204/.264/.347 with two homers and nine RBIs in his 17-game stint with the Braves earlier this season. The former Brewer has had a tremendous season in Gwinnett, hitting .284 with 16 doubles, 17 homers and 37 RBIs.www.ajc.com
