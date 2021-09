Trevor Lawrence was in Charlotte to catch his Clemson Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs last Saturday. Not only did his Tigers lose, he then had to pay up on a bet he lost. No. 5 Georgia dominated the line of scrimmage to take down the Lawrence-less Clemson Tigers on Saturday. A pick-six thrown by Lawrence’s successor, D.J. Uiagalelei, proved to be the difference in a 10-3 final score. Clemson now has plenty to try and fix with the 2021 season in full swing.