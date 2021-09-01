Cancel
Imperial pulls the plug on Amherst pizzeria

2 On Your Side
 5 days ago
A South Buffalo pizzeria has dropped a planned expansion into Amherst.

Imperial Pizza had signed a letter of intent to lease 4,800 square feet in a former Family Video at 1630 Eggert Road. After complications with a lease deal surrounding out-of-town owners, imperial considered buying the building, co-owner Dave Powers said.

Then they ran into issues with costs tied to assessing the property, where a gas station operated in the 1950s.

Click here to read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

