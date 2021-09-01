Cancel
Music

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' Tracklist Features Collabs With Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion & More

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X is on a roll. After releasing the SpongeBob SqaurePants-inspired album cover for his debut album, Montero, on Tuesday (Aug. 31), the "Industry Baby" rapper promised his fans that he would share the album's official tracklist. Lil Nas delivered on that promise on Wednesday (Sept. 1) -- this time, with another stunning visual posted to his social media accounts to accompany the announcement.

