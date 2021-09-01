Marian Regional Medical Center: Healthcare staff to share Day of Hope impact for cancer patients

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Karissa Sanchez is grateful to be alive today.

"I'm a cancer survivor. I was actually this year‘s Day of Hope ambassador so I was able to kind of lead the car parade … I had my own team during the fundraiser … and it really meant a lot to me to just be able to represent … for the cancer center here,” said Sanchez.

But if it weren’t for the day of hope, the breast cancer survivor isn’t sure where she'd be.

Her experience was often isolating.

"Oh it’s difficult, especially during COVID-19 … all the restrictions we’ve had … I had to do all my treatments by myself,” said Sanchez.

She said being treated for cancer also gets expensive.

"Oh it can get crazy expensive … especially if you go into harvesting eggs before you start treatment … the whole process is extremely expensive," said Sanchez.

Mission Hope leaders say they’re grateful for the outpouring of donations this year which will support cancer patients in need.

"On March 13, 2019, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and we had a pink radio campaign … it was the original two years ago," said cancer survivor Taryin Timothy.

While battling cancer, Timothy feels overwhelmed with the community’s support.

"It means the world to me … knowing that this tight knit community that i live in … is willing to go out to help such a great cause … and a great facility."

Thanks to people all over the community this years "Day of Hope" raised a total of more than $300,556.

"My hope is that nobody lets cancer define who they are," said Timothy.

"Oh my hope is to live a long and healthy life," said Sanchez.

