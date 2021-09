Virtually the entire DuPage Valley Conference will be road warriors for Week 3. Waubonsie Valley will travel to Cleveland to play Shaker Heights at 6 p.m. Friday, and Neuqua Valley is off to St. Louis to play Missouri state power St. Mary's at 6 p.m. Friday. Naperville North and Naperville Central both will be traveling to Michigan, the former to face Woodhaven in Brownstown at 6 p.m. Friday, and the latter to go up against Detroit Catholic Central in Novi, Mich., at 6 p.m. Even DeKalb will hit the road, at downstate Belleville West.