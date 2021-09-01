Cancel
No. 4 Ohio State starts with tough Big Ten test at Minnesota

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 4 Ohio State (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) at Minnesota (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten), 8 p.m. EDT (Fox). Line: Ohio State by 13 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Ohio State's quest for a national championship starts with a challenge on the road against a quality conference foe, with 11th-ranked Oregon on deck for a visit on Sept. 11. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, who's 23-2 in two-plus years in charge, has not lost a Big Ten game. He'll be breaking in a new QB in freshman C.J. Stroud after the departure to the NFL by Justin Fields. Minnesota's climb under coach P.J. Fleck took a detour during the COVID-altered 2020 season, but the Gophers have plenty of pieces in place to spring an upset. They're one of the most experienced teams in the country.

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

