August 29, 2021 — (KUTV) - Sundays throughout the fall the crew at Talkin’ Sports will once again be honoring local student athletes who are making an impact in the arena and in their community! Brought to you by America First, here’s your chance to meet Corner Canyon Senior Isabel Crofts who is currently a part of the Chargers Volleyball team and also plays basketball and participates in track and field. Isabel is helpful, kind, and a wonderful student that carries a 3.96 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. Isabel is incredibly hard working and hopes to become a collegiate after she graduates in the Spring of 2022. Meet a great kid with a very bright future right here!