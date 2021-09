SAN ANTONIO – Regeneron. No, it’s not the title of the next big superhero franchise. It’s the name of the company behind the monoclonal antibody treatment (REGEN-COV) used to treat COVID-19. Mention it to your doctor and you can receive a referral for a treatment which studies show reduces hospitalization by 70 percent. Another study, published on Aug 4 by the New England Journal of Medicine, concluded that "REGEN-COV prevented symptomatic Covid-19 and asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection in previously uninfected household contacts of infected persons. Among the participants who became infected, REGEN-COV reduced the duration of symptomatic disease and the duration of a high viral load."