Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

New York Islanders sign Anthony Beauvillier, three others to contracts

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ijtt_0bjaWOzT00

The New York Islanders signed forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Casey Cizikas and Kyle Palmieri as well as goaltender Ilya Sorokin to multiyear contracts on Wednesday.

The Islanders did not announce terms of the deals for any of the four players. Beauvillier and Sorokin were restricted free agents, while Palmieri and Cizikas were unrestricted free agents.

The Athletic, however, reported Beauvillier signed a three-year, $12.45 million contract and Sorokin inked a three-year, $12 million deal. The outlet also reported Cizikas signed a six-year, $15 million contract and Palmieri inked a four-year, $20 million deal.

Beauvillier, 24, recorded 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 47 games last season with the Islanders. He has 155 points (81 goals, 74 assists) in 333 career games since being selected by the club with the 28th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NmhDN_0bjaWOzT00
Also Read:
Adam Pelech’s best moments from New York Islanders’ 2020-21 season

Cizikas, 30, collected 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 56 games last season with New York. He has 185 points (81 goals, 104 assists) in 590 career games since being picked by the Islanders in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Palmieri, 30, had four points (two goals, two assists) in 17 games after joined the Islanders at the trade deadline last season. The Long Island native has 359 points (185 goals, 174 assists) in 612 career games with the Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils and Islanders.

Sorokin, 26, posted a 13-6-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.17 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 22 appearances (21 starts) during his rookie season in 2020-21.

Related: NHL power rankings – Avs edge Lightning for No. 1, Kraken debut near top

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Pelech
Person
Casey Cizikas
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Connor Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic#Nhl Draft#The Anaheim Ducks#Avs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders News: A signing news dump last week remains the local news

New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Casey Cizikas, 2011 Lokomotiv Yaroslavl air disaster, Jake Gardiner, Anthony Beauvillier, Arizona Coyotes, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Kyle Palmieri, Christian Dvorak. Well, folks, it has been a while since we have posted Bits. The last time we did, the New York Islanders decided to make some announcements....
NHLlighthousehockey.com

Islanders News: Other teams announce signings, old friends find new homes

Late August has continued to be sloooow on the news front, but we’re now less than a month away from the beginning of the league’s preseason schedule. And while the Islanders continue to hold their widely assumed signing news under lock and key, other teams made some news this week.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Islanders, Canadiens, Canucks, Devils, Bruins, Panthers…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one of the names left off the New York Islanders list of recently signed players should be added in the next little bit. Meanwhile, one reporter believes Jesperi Kotkaniemi was looking for a way out of Montreal and his main motivation in signing the offer sheet might have been to join an organization he felt would better develop him. Jake Virtanen might wind up in the KHL and are there teams interested in trading for P.K. Subban? Finally, are the Florida Panthers set to announce a new deal for Aleksander Barkov?
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders Podcast Preview: Redrafting & Anthony Beauvillier Rumors

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 24: Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders looks on against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in Game Five of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on May 24, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
NHLSportsnet.ca

Islanders sign goalie Ilya Sorokin to three-year, $12M extension

The New York Islanders have signed restricted free agent goalie Ilya Sorokin to a multi-year contract, the team announced Wednesday. The deal is worth $12 million and carries a $4 million average annual value, per Sportsnet's Chris Johnston. The 26-year-old put strong numbers in his first NHL campaign last season...
NHLmarkerzone.com

ISLANDERS ANNOUNCE NEW MULTI-YEAR DEALS FOR BEAUVILLIER, CIZIKAS, PALMIERI, SOROKIN

The silence has finally broken in Long Island as the New York Islanders have announced on Wednesday that they have signed four players to multi-year deals. It has been long rumoured that Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello had already signed multiple players to new deals and there was plenty of speculation around the always tight-lipped executive, suggesting that he had been withholding the details from other NHL GM's so as to not tip his hand and reveal his amount of remaining cap space.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Islanders re-sign forward Kyle Palmieri to four-year, $20M contract

Kyle Palmieri is staying put on Long Island. The New York Islanders announced Wednesday that they've signed the veteran forward to a multi-year contract. Per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the deal is worth $20 over four years with an annual average value of $5 million. Palmieri, an unrestricted free agent, was...
NHLtheScore

Report: Islanders, Beauvillier agree to 3-year deal

Anthony Beauvillier will soon have a new three-year contract with the New York Islanders, reports The Athletic's Arthur Staple. The restricted free-agent forward and the club have agreed to the deal but it has yet to be filed, Staple adds. Beauvillier ranked fourth on the squad with 15 goals this...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

New York Islanders Sign Four Players

The New York Islanders have officially announced multi-year contracts for Anthony Beauvillier, Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri, and Ilya Sorokin. Though they have not released any further information, some details had been previously reported. The deals are expected to be:. Beauvillier – 3 years, $4.15MM AAV. Cizikas – 6 years, $2.5MM...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the New York Islanders

The KHL season opens and Minnesota Wild RFA Kirill Kaprizov hasn’t signed with CSKA Moscow. There had been speculation from a Daily Faceoff report in early August that Kaprizov could have a tentative agreement in place for this season. Wild GM Bill Guerin immediately said he wasn’t concerned and CSKA recently said he wasn’t heading back there.
NHLNHL

Back in the Blue and Orange for Anthony Beauvillier

After signing a contract extension on Wednesday, the Islanders winger shares his excitement for the upcoming season. Anthony Beauvillier is back in the Blue and Orange. The Islanders' winger was one of four players, along with Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri and Ilya Sorokin, to be re-signed by the team as announced on Wednesday morning.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Will The Islanders Put Oliver Wahlstrom On Line 1?

Last year, when the New York Islanders traded for Kyle Palmieri the assumption was that he would play on the top line with Mathew Barzal in hopes to increase the scoring of that line. Well, that almost rarely happened. In 16 regular season games, Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri got...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders: Josh Bailey Expectations For 2021-2022

In the offseason, there was a fear that Josh Bailey’s days as a member of the New York Islanders were numbered. Both Jordan Eberle and Bailey were exposed in the expansion draft and it was up in the air who Seattle was going to take for a while. It ended...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Islanders’ 2021-22 Season Preview: Forward Line Projections

Did you blink? Because if you did, it’s already that time of year again. September means the 2021-22 NHL season is rapidly approaching, with training camp set to begin in the coming weeks and preseason hockey beginning Sept. 25. The New York Islanders are coming off back-to-back Conference Final appearances over the last two seasons. The expectations are high coming into 2021-22, despite a key piece or two departing in the offseason, but with plenty of returning faces and some new additions, the focus remains on the Stanley Cup. Let’s dive into the Islanders’ forward line projections for the 2021-22 season.
NHLESPN

Detroit Red Wings sign Filip Hronek to three-year contract

DETROIT -- The Red Wings signed Filip Hronek to a three-year, $13.2 million contract Friday. The Czech defenseman will count $4.4 million against the salary cap through the 2023-24 season. Hronek has 16 goals and 64 assists through his first 167 regular-season NHL games. The 23-year-old put up 26 points...
NHLNHL

Dube signs three-year, $6.9 million contract with Flames

Restricted free agent forward gets $2.3M annually, scored 22 points for Calgary last season. Dillon Dube signed a three-year, $6.9 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $2.3 million. The 23-year-old forward was a restricted free agent. He scored 22 points (11...
NHLNHL

Wild signs defenseman Carson Lambos to a three-year, entry-level contract

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Carson Lambos to a three-year, entry-level contract. Lambos, 18, was selected by the Wild in the first round (26th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound native of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy