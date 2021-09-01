New York Islanders sign Anthony Beauvillier, three others to contracts

The New York Islanders signed forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Casey Cizikas and Kyle Palmieri as well as goaltender Ilya Sorokin to multiyear contracts on Wednesday.

The Islanders did not announce terms of the deals for any of the four players. Beauvillier and Sorokin were restricted free agents, while Palmieri and Cizikas were unrestricted free agents.

The Athletic, however, reported Beauvillier signed a three-year, $12.45 million contract and Sorokin inked a three-year, $12 million deal. The outlet also reported Cizikas signed a six-year, $15 million contract and Palmieri inked a four-year, $20 million deal.

Beauvillier, 24, recorded 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 47 games last season with the Islanders. He has 155 points (81 goals, 74 assists) in 333 career games since being selected by the club with the 28th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Cizikas, 30, collected 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 56 games last season with New York. He has 185 points (81 goals, 104 assists) in 590 career games since being picked by the Islanders in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Palmieri, 30, had four points (two goals, two assists) in 17 games after joined the Islanders at the trade deadline last season. The Long Island native has 359 points (185 goals, 174 assists) in 612 career games with the Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils and Islanders.

Sorokin, 26, posted a 13-6-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.17 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 22 appearances (21 starts) during his rookie season in 2020-21.

–Field Level Media

