Texarkana, TX

‘The Talking Dead’ Texarkana Cemetery Tour Returns This Saturday Night

By Jim Weaver
Power 95.9
Power 95.9
 6 days ago
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents another event in their series of living history cemetery tours, "The Talking Dead" returns this Saturday night, September 4. The Talking Dead is a series of Texarkana area historic cemetery tours with a narrator and live-action actors playing the parts of some of the people buried there. This Saturday night's event will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, on Hwy 67 a little North of the airport.

