Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Design options are endless when you choose to build with Utah’s most trusted home builder

By Nicea DeGering
ABC 4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GTU) – You deserve a home that is different. When you choose to build custom the space you settle in should match your individual style and the layout should fit all of your needs. Otherwise, what’s the point in going custom?. The design decisions you make as a couple set...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Design#Home Builder#Gtu#The Wasatch Front#Fieldstone Homes#The Design Studio#Coughlans#Pinterest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Apartment Therapy

A 600-Square-Foot Chicago Rental’s Redo Includes a More Functional Kitchen, DIY Slat Wall, and Closet-Turned-Office

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Interior designer and DIYer Johanna Beach found this 600-square-foot rental apartment through a friend. “It’s one of those too-cheap-to-be-real kinds of places in a great neighborhood in Chicago called Wicker Park. You don’t let this apartment go to a stranger; it’s almost always a pass-down,” says Johanna. “That being said… it’s not nice. It has great tall ceilings and windows, painted black floors, and a spacious floorplan for one person. It’s best feature is the ivy- covered, south-facing balcony. It’s uncovered on the third floor and it gets tons of sunlight. The not-so-nice features include ancient electrical, lack of modern amenities, absent kitchen cabinetry, and a very tiny bathroom. It hasn’t been touched in years, which gave me free reign to leave my mark on it and improve it in whatever ways I wanted. My quarantine rescue pup, Howie, and I love to enjoy time in the small backyard and on my balcony. I have spent most of the last year letting my creativity loose on the place. Interior design was my hobby and now it’s my work, so my home is my personal canvas.”
Interior DesignABC 4

Curb appeal 101: 3 exterior design trends you need to know before buying a home

(GTU) – Every homeowner wants to have a trendy curb appearance, but they often don’t want the details to fall out of style within the next few years. Achieving the perfect look takes a delicate balance and many homes fail to live up to the billing. Ever drive by an old house and think, “what were they thinking…” It’s hard to find that sweet spot between fresh and outdated, but it is possible to get an exterior style that inspires for years to come.
Interior Designarcamax.com

Art of Design: Why Are You Hiring An Interior Designer?

Selecting a shirt and a pair of pants can be an arduous task for those who lack imagination. Where to start? Colors? Fabrics? Style of clothing? Designing an interior space is no less difficult -- not to mention the fact that every member of the household is likely to have their own vision of what to do. Usually this is where I advocate the hiring of a professional to do designing and also the handholding, refereeing and in effect, act as therapist and mediator.
Interior Designlansingcitypulse.com

Create a Room Fit for Royalty with Crown Molding

(Family Features) If you’re looking for a cost-effective way to dress up a room in your home, crown molding can be a simple way to add elegance and class with minimal investment. Crown molding is most commonly applied as a decorative trim where the walls meet the ceiling. It is...
Interior DesignEvening Star

Design ideas to give your home a farmhouse feel

Farmhouse style homes are having a moment. A 2020 survey from Homes.com asked more than 5,000 adults across the United States about their favorite house style from a list that included bohemian craftsman, mid-century modern ranch, French chateau, and Tudor, among others. Modern farmhouse was the runaway winner, as participants in 42 of the 50 states indicated this simple, cozy style was their favorite.
ShoppingIn Style

Amazon Has a Secret Feature That Lets You Design an Entire Room and Purchase the Products Immediately

One of the hardest parts of designing a room, regardless of its size, is visualizing what it will look like when all the furniture and decor arrives. That's why Amazon created Discover Rooms, a free virtual tool that lets you browse through room ideas and purchase similar products. And I used the feature to quickly (and affordably) furnish and decorate my small New York City bedroom.
Interior DesignDezeen

Ten living rooms that use concrete to create textural interest

For our latest lookbook, we have selected ten living spaces from the Dezeen archive that use concrete as a focal design feature. Concrete, which is typically used as a structural element in buildings rather than for interior design, was used throughout these spaces to create living rooms with interesting textures.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

15 Sleek Modern House Number Designs Any Modern Home Needs

Have you ever really paid attention to your home’s number sign out by the porch? It is so dull, you don’t even notice it, most likely, or maybe it has fallen off long ago and no one has bothered to put up a new one. Well, in either case, an update is due and what better way to do it than by putting up a modern house number that will steal a few gazes of the passersby as well as become a part of your home’s modern style.
Interior Designlastheplace.com

Things To Consider When Designing Your Dream Home

Having the enormous privilege of building your own custom home from the ground up is both thrilling and rewarding. However, it’s crucial to understand how much goes into the process. Let’s break down a few of the most vital things to consider when designing your dream home so that you feel confident and prepared.
Interior DesignEmily Henderson

Malcolm’s Bathroom Reveal – The Power Of Pivoting, Intentional Design, And A DIY That Will Have You Digging Into Your Walls

When I was a kid, I ALWAYS felt pulled to check out the design of the restroom of whatever establishment my family happened to be visiting—from restaurants and coffee shops to hotels and stores. I adopted a mindset at a fairly young age that if a space had a thoughtfully designed bathroom, that the relevant establishment really had their sh** together. I understood—though subliminally at the time—that if someone displayed a significant amount of intentionality to what is [ironically] both a hugely personal and often-shared space, that props deserved to be given.
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

All the Little Custom Details (Cast-Bronze Baby Feet!) I Added to My Pasadena Home

When we first stepped foot in our mid-century glass treehouse home, I knew we would be undertaking an all-consuming restoration. This was the one. Although the house had not been updated since the ’70s, the layout was a dream. The low-slung modern facade opens up onto an untamed back hillside (soon to become a fruit orchard), set over a bubbling stream already populated with edible taro and wild irises. Unlike most mid-century homes, whose kitchens are squirreled away out of sight, this kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining and living rooms, which is critical for a cook like me, who likes to socialize while putting the finishing touches on dinner. Flawless design aside, this was a soup-to-nuts fixer-upper. Our task would be to restore the space to its original splendor more than to put our stamp on its master plan.
Interior DesignDomaine

52 Decorating Tips Every Design Enthusiast Should Know

Decorating a home can be an incredibly fun process—but it can also be a daunting one. After all, there are tons of decisions to make. There are walls to paint and rooms to furnish. And there's a fair amount of hardware, décor, and upholstery to pick out, too. Thankfully, you're...
Interior DesignBHG

15 Creative Wall Paneling Ideas That Add Architectural Character to Any Room

Originally used for additional insulation and durability, paneling is now a mostly decorative element that adds texture and dimension to walls. Although it's a common feature in traditional or classically styled interiors, there are many ways to incorporate paneling. Try one of these gorgeous wall paneling ideas to achieve architectural character in any room.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

Why You Mustn’t Overlook Storage Space When Building A Home

Originally Posted On: Why You Mustn’t Overlook Storage Space When Building a Home – Rock Ridge Homes, LLC (rockridgehomesllc.com) When you’re building a new home, there’s a lot that you have to take into account. One thing that you shouldn’t neglect is home storage. Designing and building a home from...
Tennessee Stateccenterdispatch.com

Tennessee Trends as Most Moved-To State: Here’s the Gem People Choose to Call Home

(BPT) - No state income tax, mild weather, low cost of living and beautiful scenery are components the nation finds attractive in a place to call home. More Americans are relocating to Tennessee than any other state for these reasons. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, migration can be attributed to leaving expensive, dense city-living behind and opting for rural or suburban living benefits. The Volunteer State also made the list of U-Haul’s most one-way moves in 2020. There’s one area and community within East Tennessee that stands out: Tellico Village.
Interior DesignMissoulian

How to bring minimalist design into your home

If the past year has taught us anything, it's that less may be more. If you want to clear your home of clutter, a minimalist design can be the way to go. "Minimalism for me is about keeping a space simple, uncluttered and accentuating the attractive architectural features of a space. The palette is mostly monochromatic, and color is used as an accent," Sharon Blaustein, founder and principal designer of B Interior, told Elle Decor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy