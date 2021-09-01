Sunset at the Zoo: The Future is Bright took place Aug. 27 at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak and featured food, drinks, live entertainment, and an auction. The event, hosted by the Detroit Zoological Society, drew nearly 1,500 people and raised $450,000 to improve the future of the zoo, including programs that advance wildlife conservation, environmental sustainability, and human education. Guests in attendance also got to learn about the newest residents in the zoo. Strategic Staffing Solutions was the presenting sponsor of the event. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.