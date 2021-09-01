DSP Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Crash in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 16-year-old Millsboro juvenile. On August 31, 2021, at approximately 11:55 p.m., a 2005 Infiniti G35 sedan was traveling southbound on DuPont Boulevard (US 113), north of Delaware Avenue. For an unknown reason, the 16-year-old operator from Millsboro lost control of the vehicle and exited the roadway while spinning clockwise. It continued traveling southbound before striking several fence posts on the Atlantis Homes property. While still traveling sideways, the left side of the Infiniti hit a curb and began to overturn before going airborne and striking the steel Atlantis Homes signpost with the left rear side before coming to rest.