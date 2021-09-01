Cancel
What Does September 1st Mean For High School Juniors?

By Kenny Jordan
High School Juniors around the country have long awaited September 1st. It's the day Division 1 college coaches can contact the class of 2023 and engage in recruiting-related conversations. This communication can include phone calls, emails, facetime, and social media direct messaging.

Here's a look at some of the top prospects on Michigan State's board in the class of 2023.

Dante Moore

Detroit Martin Luther King Jr (Mich.) 2023 Quarterback Dante Moore has remained the top target at quarterback for the Spartans in the class of 2023. Moore was offered by Michigan State all the way back in April of 2020. Moore has been excellent in his high school career so far all while gaining 25 offers from the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, and Oregon among others. Michigan State is up there in the running and Moore last visited East Lansing July 25th.

Sedrick Irvin Jr.

Gulliver Prep (Fla.) 2023 Running Back Sedrick Irvin Jr. is a name most Spartan fans are familiar with. Irvin's dad, Sedrick Irvin Sr. played for the Spartans in the late 1990's before a short stint in the NFL before becoming a coach. Irvin has elite speed and often a quick step making him difficult for defenders to tackle him. Irvin has 28 offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, and Notre Dame among others.

Jalen Thompson

Detroit Cass Tech (Mich.) Defensive Lineman Jalen Thompson has been one of the dominant juniors in the state of Michigan early on in his high school career. Thompson has an explosive first step and can often get to ball carriers before they get back to the line of scrimmage with his speed and ability to finish a tackle. Michigan State recently hired Thompson's former high school coach, Thomas Wilcher. Thompson has 14 offers, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State, and Notre Dame among schools vying for Thompson.

