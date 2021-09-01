Cancel
Granite County, MT

Human remains found in 2014 in Granite County identified

By MTN News
KPAX
 5 days ago
Human remains found in the Lower Rock Creek area in 2014 have been identified.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says the unidentified remains are those of David Jon Milek of Dallas who was 32 years old when he was last seen by his family in 2011.

A hiker came across the remains in the summer of 2014 in the Welcome Creek Wilderness. Sheriff Dunkerson says the remains could not be identified despite a thorough investigation.

Earlier this year, with the help of Granite County Sheriff’s Office funding as well as DNASolves Crowdfunding and a contribution from Audiochuck, the Granite County Sheriff’s Office and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Squad partnered with Othram Inc., a Texas DNA laboratory.

Othram was able to identify David Milek as the person whose remains had been found. The Montana State Crime Lab conducted DNA testing of Milek’s parent’s samples and compared those to the remains to confirm that the previously unidentified remains were David.

The cause of Milek’s death could not be determined by a forensic pathological examination conducted after the remains were recovered. However, Sheriff Dunkerson says based on facts learned in the investigation, no foul play is suspected.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Milek family in their time of mourning,” Sheriff Dunkerson concluded.

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

