OPEC+ agrees to stick to existing policy of gradual output hikes – Reuters

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPEC and its allies, the group known as OPEC+, is expected to stick to the existing output strategy of gradual hikes, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Earlier in the day, Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) has reportedly didn't see the need to adjust the output...

www.fxstreet.com

Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

OPEC+ sticks with planned supply hike as oil demand improves

OPEC and its allies agreed to stick to their existing plan for gradual monthly oil-production increases after a brief video conference. Ministers ratified the 400,000 barrel-a-day supply hike scheduled for October after less than an hour of talks, one of the quickest meetings in recent memory and a stark contrast to the drawn-out negotiations seen in July.
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

OPEC, allies ratify month's output increase

OPEC and its allies agreed to stick to their existing plan for gradual monthly oil-production increases after a brief videoconference Wednesday. Officials ratified the 400,000-barrel-a-day supply increase scheduled for October after less than an hour of talks, one of the quickest meetings in recent memory and a stark contrast to the drawn-out negotiations seen in July.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Oil holds near $72 after OPEC+ approves planned output hike

Global benchmark Brent oil was little changed, near $72 a barrel, after OPEC+ stuck with a plan to boost crude production, wagering that the market can absorb the additional supply. Following a swift meeting on Wednesday, ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies ratified a 400,000...
Energy IndustryCNBC

OPEC+ seen sticking to policy despite higher oil demand

OPEC and its allies will likely stick to their existing policy of gradual oil output increases, four sources said on Wednesday. The group revised up its 2022 demand outlook and still faces U.S. pressure to raise production more quickly. The group agreed in July to phase out record output cuts...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

OPEC+ keeps current deal to boost October oil output in place

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, agreed to keep their current production agreement in place after brief online talks on Wednesday The OPEC+ ministers reconfirmed the "production adjustment plan and monthly production adjustment mechanism" it put in place at their previous meeting in July to "adjust upward the monthly overall production" by 400,000 barrels per day for the month of October, they said in a press release. OPEC+ had reached an agreement in July to raise oil production by 400,000 barrels a day each month from August to eventually undo all of the output curbs they put in place last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October West Texas Intermediate crude fell 63 cents, or 0.9%, to $67.87 a barrel, trading off the day's low of $67.12. November Brent crude , the global benchmark, traded at $70.99, down 64 cents, or 0.9%.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

OPEC+ Meets With No Sign of Deviating From Planned Output Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ meets today for the first time since July, with delegates expecting the group to stick to its planned production increase. With crude prices mostly recovered from their mid-August slump and the supply outlook relatively tight for the rest of the year, the group has little reason to change the established schedule of gradual monthly supply hikes. The delegates, who spoke on condition of anonymity, predicted ministers would ratify October’s 400,000 barrel-a-day supply increment at Wednesday’s online meeting.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish with a slight gain after OPEC+ stands pat on output agreement

Oil futures finished Wednesday with a slight gain after OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies - confirmed its previous plan to boost oil production by 400,000 barrels per day each month. "As the excess inventory buildup from 2020 is removed, [a] production increase is necessary to keep the market from being undersupplied," said Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners. Traders also digested weekly data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 7.2 million-barrel decline in U.S. crude inventories. Meanwhile, energy operations in the Gulf of Mexico region continued their recovery from Hurricane Ida. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement reported Wednesday that an estimated 79.96% of oil production, and 83.21% of natural-gas production, in the Gulf remains shut in. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery edged up by 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $68.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Drifts Despite OPEC Sticking to Baby-Steps in Production Hikes

Investing.com - The 23 countries that control most of the world’s oil exports stuck with their plan on Wednesday to raise production slowly, instead of quickly as demanded by a White House hurting from high gasoline prices and runaway inflation in the United States. The resolve of the OPEC+ alliance...
Energy IndustryFXStreet.com

OPEC+ to discuss adjustments to output agreement on Wednesday - TASS

Kazakhstan's energy minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Tuesday that he considers the existing OPEC+ output strategy as sufficient enough to stabilise the oil market, Russia's TASS news agency reported, per Reuters. Nevertheless, Nogayev further noted that the group is planning to discuss possible adjustments to the oil output agreement on...
Energy IndustryFXStreet.com

Kuwait’s Oil Minister: OPEC+ could reconsider output increase

"The markets are slowing. Since COVID-19 has begun its fourth wave in some areas, we must be careful and reconsider this increase. There may be a halt to the 400,000 (bpd) increase.”. “Economies of East Asian countries and China remain affected by COVID-19 and caution must be exercised.”. "There are...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

OPEC+ Likely to Keep Oil Output Policy From September Unchanged, Sources Say

DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ is likely to keep its oil output policy unchanged when the group meets on Wednesday and continue with its planned modest production increase, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, will meet...
BusinessFXStreet.com

BOE’s Saunders: We no longer need as much stimulus as previously

“We no longer need as much stimulus as before,” the Bank of England (BOE) policymaker Michael Saunders said in his scheduled speech on Tuesday. “Worry that continuing asset purchases when CPI is 4% might cause medium-term inflation expectations to drift higher.”. “This could cause a more severe monetary policy response...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD: A break below 1.2532/31 seems increasingly likely

“We now think a breakdown is increasingly likely given the breakout in other commodity currencies and the declining short-term momentum. “A confirmed and closing break below the 55-day and 200-day averages at 1.2532/31 would suggest an important peak is already in place at 1.2952, with next support then seen back at 1.2479/74, before the 1.2422 price low.”
Trafficdallassun.com

Oil prices drop, OPEC expected to increase output

After an earlier rally to a four-week high, oil prices dropped on Monday as Hurricane Ida weakened, but not before shutting down U.S. Gulf oil production. Ida weakened into a Category 1 hurricane within 12 hours of landfall, but almost all offshore Gulf oil production, some 1.74 million barrels per day, stopped in advance of the storm.

