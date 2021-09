Tesla still holding above the $730 support. Once above here, it is set for further gains, target $780. Tesla has been choppy for most of the summer. Tesla looks like it finally got something going and charged itself up. A bit of an obvious pun, that one, but the stock is starting to move already in the early pre-market on Tuesday. Bulls have been sharpening their horns over the extended weekend with more stimulus and more gains likely after Friday's poor jobs report. The likelihood now is that the Fed will put off its planned tapering until sometime next year and will be looking for further strong employment data to do so. The hint of a rate hike in 2022 is now off the table, meaning equities remain the only game in town.