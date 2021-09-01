The Venice Film Festival Is Serving the Sumptuous Red Carpet Couture We've Been Craving
The 78th Venice Film Festival began on Wednesday with a decadent red carpet that we are hoping marks a grand reopening of the global film industry. Hosted at the Lido Di Venezia (Venice Lido) between Wednesday, 1 Sept., and Saturday, 11 Sept., the annual event opens with a star-studded red carpet before scheduled screenings and premieres — with arrivals for Spencer, Dune, The Lost Daughter, Last Night in Soho, and House of Gucci being very highly anticipated.www.popsugar.com
