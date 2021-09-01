The Venice Film Festival Is Serving the Sumptuous Red Carpet Couture We've Been Craving

The oldest fest still running — its first edition was in 1932 — the Venice Film Festival has always been a tastemaker and a pacesetter, one of the major international events (next to Cannes and Berlin) to watch in terms of the future of world cinema. And in recent years, notably since Alberto Barbera returned to the artistic director post in 2012, it’s been a bellwether for the red-carpet mania that sweeps through Hollywood and the media every fall, premiering a number of films that have become prominent awards-season players. Venice was where Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma first played, a blessing for which we will be eternally grateful. It’s also the festival that awarded Joker its highest honor, the Golden Lion, and started that movie on its Oscar trek, a decision for which we will hopefully one day forgive them.