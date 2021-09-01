Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The Venice Film Festival Is Serving the Sumptuous Red Carpet Couture We've Been Craving

By Kara Kia
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 78th Venice Film Festival began on Wednesday with a decadent red carpet that we are hoping marks a grand reopening of the global film industry. Hosted at the Lido Di Venezia (Venice Lido) between Wednesday, 1 Sept., and Saturday, 11 Sept., the annual event opens with a star-studded red carpet before scheduled screenings and premieres — with arrivals for Spencer, Dune, The Lost Daughter, Last Night in Soho, and House of Gucci being very highly anticipated.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Zendaya
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Timothée Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Couture#House#Chalamet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Camila Cabello Wore The Boldest Anti-Princess Shoe To The 'Cinderella' Premiere

There is a new Cinderella in town — Camila Cabello will play the role of Disney’s classic princess in a new film for Amazon Prime. The movie will have a slight twist in the plot compared to the original film. In the new version, Cinderella runs a small dress designing business and dreams of building a career for herself. Given that this isn’t your typical Disney storyline, Cabello didn’t dress the part for the movie’s red carpet premiere. Instead of wearing what one might assume would be an on-theme blue ballgown or even glass slippers, Cabello, instead, wore over-the-knee boots with a luxe dress to the Cinderella premiere at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Her ensemble was the antithesis of an overly saccharine princess-y look as the actor looked edgy and cool.
WorldPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s nieces stun at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday with a glamorous appearance by Princess Diana ’s nieces. Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer stunned on the opening night of the 78th edition of the festival wearing floor-length gowns by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. Eliza opted for a strapless...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Look Back at the Few Glimpses We've Gotten of Zendaya and Tom Holland's Sweet Bond

Zendaya and Tom Holland make a cute pair on and off screen. The duo have been sparking romance rumors ever since they first costarred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it seems like their onscreen romance has officially developed into a real one. In July, the costars were spotted sharing a kiss in LA, and in August, they looked pretty cuddly while attending a friend's wedding together. Though the two have yet to comment on romance rumors themselves, Tom's sweet birthday tribute for Zendaya speaks volumes.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Turns Heads in an Orange Ruffled Dress With Glitter Heels at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Winnie Harlow turned heads at the GQ Men of the Year Awards when the supermodel hit the red carpet in London on Wednesday evening. She wore an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood dress to the event, where she presented an award. The dress featured a bright orange ruffled overlay and a hot pink tutu underneath that peaked out of the bottom hem. A pop of yellow poked out of the top, and the model was accessorized with orange jewel drop earrings and simple rings. Her shoe choice dazzled. The Burt’s Bees model went with sparkly pumps that matched her dress perfectly...
MoviesRolling Stone

15 Movies We Can’t Wait to See at Venice Film Festival 2021

The oldest fest still running — its first edition was in 1932 — the Venice Film Festival has always been a tastemaker and a pacesetter, one of the major international events (next to Cannes and Berlin) to watch in terms of the future of world cinema. And in recent years, notably since Alberto Barbera returned to the artistic director post in 2012, it’s been a bellwether for the red-carpet mania that sweeps through Hollywood and the media every fall, premiering a number of films that have become prominent awards-season players. Venice was where Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma first played, a blessing for which we will be eternally grateful. It’s also the festival that awarded Joker its highest honor, the Golden Lion, and started that movie on its Oscar trek, a decision for which we will hopefully one day forgive them.
Worldtatler.com

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer make their red carpet debut in Venice

Ever since they appeared as the dual stars of Tatler's March cover, there has been no stopping the super-glamorous Spencer twins, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, the 29-year-old younger sisters of Lady Kitty Spencer. Indeed, following their fashionable appearance at their elder sibling's wedding in Rome in July, where they...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Radiates in Emerald Spaghetti Strap Dress and Gold Heels at Venice Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish looked perfectly summery on the red carpet Thursday at the Venice Film Festival photocall for the new movie “The Card Counter.” She donned a bright green spaghetti strap dress that reached her ankles. The flowy number cinched at the ribcage, creating a babydoll silhouette. Haddish added a gold statement necklace along with matching drop earrings to the look. When it came to shoes, the “Girls Trip” star opted for gold sandals by Le Silla. The shiny pair appeared to feature thin ankle straps and slightly wider toe straps, as well as thin stiletto heels reaching about 4 inches in height....
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Billy Porter Brought Fairy Godparent Extravagance to the Cinderella Premiere in a 7-Foot Cape

Leave it to IRL fairy godparent Billy Porter to look bibbidi bobbidi beautiful at the Cinderella remake red purple carpet premiere. Sprinkling a little bit of magic beyond the screen, Billy attended the enchanting event in a two-toned Benchellal Collection No. 9 coat gown with a collared black bodice and white skirt. The skirt even featured pockets just spacious enough to carry a magic wand or a spare glass slipper.
Moviesthefashionistastories.com

Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Alba Rohrwacher & Olivia Colman at ''The Lost Daughter'' 78th Venice Film Festival Premiere

Following the photocall, Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Alba Rohrwacher & Olivia Colman attended the premiere of ''The Lost Daughter'' during the 78th Venice Film Festival yesterday evening(September 3rd). Dakota Johnson rocked a playful but sexy GUCCI cap sleeved column gown with Rosaline crystal details, over a tulle underlay embroidered with...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Gucci Dress & Gold Sandals at ‘The Lost Daughter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson turned heads in a sparkling, fringed crystal-embellished Gucci dress for the “The Lost Daughter” premiere red carpet yesterday at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The star-studded event certainly wasn’t short of head-turning looks, but it’s safe to say that Johnson was one of the brightest stars on the carpet that night. To complement this couture piece, Johnson paired her outfit with gold sandals. A stylish choice that added a sleek element without drawing away attention from the dress itself. Johnson is certainly no stranger to wearing sheer, classy outfits on and off the red carpet. The actress can often be...
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Premiere 'Dune' at Venice Film Festival 2021

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are THE moment at the Dune premiere during the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy. The co-stars are really serving all of the looks while at the annual event. They were joined on the carpet by their co-stars Javier Bardem, Josh...
Theater & Dancedistrictchronicles.com

Zoe Saldana kisses husband Marco Perego at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, were red-hot at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival. The couple packed on the PDA at Thursday night’s “The Hand of God” premiere, where Saldana, 43, stunned in a red Dolce & Gabbana floor-length sequined dress. Perego, 42, looked dapper himself in a...
CelebritiesFASHION Magazine |

The Best Dressed Celebs at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

A-list stars like Helen Mirren and Penelope Cruz dressed to impress at the 78th Venice Film Festival. While September is notorious for signalling the end of summer and the start of school, it’s also the kickoff to film festival and award show season. With the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) starting on September 9 and the 2021 Emmy Awards just ten days later, all eyes are currently on the Venice Film Festival as stars head to Italy for the 78th edition of the international event.
Beauty & FashionHollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Looks More Regal Than Ever As She Arrives At D&G Party In Venice – Watch

Queen vibes! Jennifer Lopez arrived to D&G’s epic Venice soirée in an ensemble fit for royalty, right down to her sparkly tiara. Jennifer Lopez, 52, just reminded the world why she’s as fashion icon. The “Jenny From The Block” singer arrived to Dolce & Gabbana’s epic gala in Venice, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 28 in a show stopping ensemble fit for royalty. J.Lo looked like a queen in a green silk floral cape over top a black baroque floral pant and bedazzled crystal crop top. She topped her pulled back hair with an epic tiara, finishing the look with a sparkly pair of platform jeweled sandals and a woven handbag.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Elevates the Little Black Dress With Pearl-Embellished Heels and a Cape at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz was a spectacular sight last night while wearing head-to-toe black by Chanel. The “Madres Paralelas” actress, who has been on the circuit promoting the film, was spotted while arriving at the Yves Saint Laurent party during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Cruz donned a black velvet dress and a black netted cape. She accessorized the look with a sleek pulled-back ponytail with glitzy stud earrings. To address the footwear, Cruz popped on a pair of Chanel black peep-toe sandals that featured a striking pearl-embellished heel. The shoes incorporated an ankle strap that felt vintage-inspired yet efficient for security. For Cruz, her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy