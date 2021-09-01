Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, KS

RCPD Report: 9/1/21

By KMAN Staff
1350kman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden on August 31, 2021, around 11:56 a.m. Officers listed a 61-year-old male as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect cut off and stole the catalytic converters off two cars. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

1350kman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riley County, KS
City
Randolph, KS
Manhattan, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Ogden, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Valley High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
StocksCNN

Bitcoin drops below $43,000 on El Salvador's first day using it

New York (CNN Business) — It's a volatile day for bitcoin, which briefly fell by more than 10% Tuesday — below the $43,000 mark. The drop comes after El Salvador made good on a plan announced in June and adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender, making it the first country in the world to do so.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy