RCPD Report: 9/1/21

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden on August 31, 2021, around 11:56 a.m. Officers listed a 61-year-old male as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect cut off and stole the catalytic converters off two cars. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.