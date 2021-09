The Waters of the U.S. Rule is being re-written by the Biden Administration. The intention to revise the definition of U.S. waters comes from the Environmental Protection Agency, and U.S. Department of the Army. Agencies determined that the current rule defining waters, the Trump-era Navigable Waters Protection Rule, is significantly reducing clean water protections. Broad jurisdiction over waters under the Waters of the U.S. Rule would have been given to the EPA by the Obama-era Waters of the U.S. Rule, including over upstream waters and intermittent and ephemeral streams. This was challenged and replaced by ‘Navigable Waters.’