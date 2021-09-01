Cancel
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Activated by Mariners

 5 days ago

Sheffield (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Sheffield had been sidelined since early July due to a left forearm strain, but he recently made four rehab appearances at Triple-A Tacoma and posted a 9.82 ERA and 1.97 WHIP in 7.1 innings across four outings (two starts). The southpaw served as a starter in each of his first 15 major-league appearances of the season but will take on a bullpen role now that he's been activated.

www.cbssports.com

