Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Activated by Mariners

The Royals had been going with a six-man rotation for the past couple of weeks but last night used tonight’s projected starter, Carlos Hernández in relief. Despite the fact that he is the one who made the relief appearance the safer bet going forward would be that Kris Bubic, of the near-no-hitter from last weekend - will be the one headed to the bullpen if the Royals are truly shifting to a five-man rotation and not just improvising due to Bubic’s ineffectiveness last night.