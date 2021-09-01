Cancel
Indiana County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Indiana by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 00:20:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Indiana The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flood Warning for Central Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southwestern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 124 PM EDT, Local officials have reported flooding in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Greensburg, Uniontown, Jeannette, Latrobe, Connellsville, Murrysville, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, Irwin, McChesneytown-Loyalhanna, Blairsville, Manor, Youngwood, Derry, Delmont, West Newton, Lawson Heights, New Stanton, South Connellsville and Perryopolis. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

