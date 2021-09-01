Cancel
Who are Emma Raducanu's parents? Mom and dad of British tennis star

By Joshua Rogers
thefocus.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Raducanu is making a real name for herself in the world of tennis. She made an incredible run at Wimbledon in the summer, and now she’s competing at the US Open. But who are Emma Raducanu’s parents? Let’s meet her mom and dad. Emma Raducanu dream 2021 season. Emma...

TennisSkySports

US Open: British teenager Emma Raducanu moves one match win away from making main draw in New York

British teenager Emma Raducanu moved a step closer to her first main draw appearance at the US Open after making it through to the final qualifying round at Flushing Meadows. Raducanu, who memorably reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in July, defeated Georgian Mariam Bolkvadze 6-3 7-5 to move one win away from reaching the main draw of what would be her first overseas Grand Slam.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Emma Raducanu qualifies for US Open

Britain’s Emma Raducanu has battled her way to the US Open first round.The 18-year-old beat fourth seed Mayar Sherif 6-1 6-4 to qualify for the Flushing Meadows main draw.Raducanu shot to fame by reaching Wimbledon’s fourth round in July, in a stunning first grand slam showing.The fast-rising talent backed that up by reaching the final of the WTA Challenger event in Chicago last week.And now Raducanu has fought through to the US Open first round proper.Raducanu had kick-started her US Open qualifying bid by dispatching Holland’s Bibiane Schoofs 6-1 6-2, then ousted Georgia’s Mariam Bolkvadze 6-3 7-5 to reach the final round.Another impressive victory has now allowed Raducanu to chalk off another milestone in her fledgling career.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Emma Raducanu: British teenager enjoying ‘free swing’ at US Open

Emma Raducanu continues to relish her second taste of life at a Grand Slam without any pressure after she eased into the second round of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over Stefanie Vogele.The teenager followed up her remarkable run to the last 16 at Wimbledon in July with another impressive display at a major to beat an opponent 13 years her senior by a 6-2 6-3 score.Raducanu hit 24 winners during her one hour and 18 minutes on Court 17 to continue her rapid rise, having only sat A-Level exams at the beginning of the summer.She said: “I...
TennisESPN

British teen Emma Raducanu continues US Open run, cruises into third round

Britain's Emma Raducanu has advanced through to the third round of the US Open after she cruised past China's Zhang Shuai on Thursday. Raducanu eased to a 6-2, 6-4 straight-sets victory as she hit 27 winners and kept her composure to produce just 11 unforced errors and will now play for a place in the fourth round in just her second-ever Grand Slam event.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

British teen star Raducanu taking 'dream' Grand Slam run in stride

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Reaching the second week of the U.S. Open on Saturday, British star-on-the-rise Emma Raducanu's biggest problem may be that she didn't pack enough wristbands. The 18-year-old reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in a stunning Grand Slam debut this year, outlasting more experienced compatriots...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

It’s not hype, it’s real – Navratilova backs Emma Raducanu for US Open glory

Martina Navratilova believes British sensation Emma Raducanu is the real deal and has a shot at US Open glory.Raducanu has matched her Wimbledon heroics of two months ago with another stunning run to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.The 18-year-old from Kent dropped just a single game in a comprehensive 6-0 6-1 third-round victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo.And she has a real shot of making the last eight when she takes on American Shelby Rogers who dumped out world number one Ash Barty. View this post on Instagram ...
Tennismix929.com

Tennis-Raducanu’s dream U.S. Open run continues with Rogers thrashing

NEW YORK (Reuters) – British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her dream run at the U.S. Open on Monday by overwhelming American Shelby Rogers 6-2 6-1 to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final. Going through qualifying to get to the last eight at a major is a stunning accomplishment by itself,...
TennisPosted by
newschain

A look at Emma Raducanu’s New York fairy tale so far

Emma Raducanu continued her blitz through the US Open draw by defeating Shelby Rogers to reach the quarter-finals. It was a seventh win at Flushing Meadows for the 18-year-old, who is only the third qualifier to make it through to the last eight in the Big Apple. Here, the PA...
TennisBBC

US Open 2021: Emma Raducanu into quarter-finals after beating Shelby Rogers

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. British teenager Emma Raducanu put in another devastating performance to reach the US...
TennisSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Latest: Sakkari beats 2019 champ Andreescu at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Maria Sakkari has eliminated 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu in the latest-finishing women’s match in tournament history to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time. Sakkari came back to win 6-7 (2), 7-6 (6),...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

How Emma Raducanu’s start to Grand Slam life compares to greats of women’s game

Emma Raducanu finds herself in rarefied company having reached the quarter-finals in just her second grand slam tournament.The 18-year-old from Kent takes on 11th seed Belinda Bencic on Wednesday after dropping only 15 games in four matches so far.Here, the PA news agency looks at how Raducanu’s start to grand slam life compares to some of the greats of the women’s game.Soak it all in, @EmmaRaducanu 😊 pic.twitter.com/fZmQ9o6VSK— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2021Serena WilliamsThe first of many 🏆🤩@serenawilliams's first major singles title came at the 1999 @usopen, when the 17-year old phenom defeated 5 Hall of Famers -...

