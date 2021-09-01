Who are Emma Raducanu's parents? Mom and dad of British tennis star

Emma Raducanu continues to relish her second taste of life at a Grand Slam without any pressure after she eased into the second round of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over Stefanie Vogele.The teenager followed up her remarkable run to the last 16 at Wimbledon in July with another impressive display at a major to beat an opponent 13 years her senior by a 6-2 6-3 score.Raducanu hit 24 winners during her one hour and 18 minutes on Court 17 to continue her rapid rise, having only sat A-Level exams at the beginning of the summer.She said: “I...