Tornado Warning issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 13:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Charles The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Charles County in southern Maryland Northeastern King George County in central Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 123 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Colonial Beach, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Dahlgren around 140 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Ninde, Issue, Potomac Beach, Swan Point and Tompkinsville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN