Royce Freeman: Let go by Denver

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

The Broncos informed Freeman on Wednesday that he will be waived, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Freeman appeared to be in a position to begin the coming season as the Broncos' No. 3 back due to Mike Boone's quadriceps injury, but with the team making waiver claims Wednesday, the 2018 second-round selection was let go. Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams continue to top Denver's backfield depth chart.

NFLSterling Journal-Advocate

Broncos add RB Nate McCrary, CB Mike Ford off waivers, move on from RB Royce Freeman

The Broncos’ depth chart churn started Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after the initial 53-man roster was set, as they claimed Detroit cornerback Mike Ford and Baltimore running back Nate McCrary via waivers. To make room for the additions, the Broncos waived running back Royce Freeman and defensive lineman...
NFLNFL

Broncos cutting RB Royce Freeman after three seasons

In need of roster spots following Wednesday's waiver claims, the Denver Broncos are parting ways with running back Royce Freeman. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Broncos are cutting the former third-round pick, per a source. The team has since announced the news. In three seasons with Denver,...
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Broncos waive RB Royce Freeman, DL Jonathan Harris

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After claiming DB Mike Ford and RB Nate McCrary off waivers, the Broncos have made a pair of moves to reduce their roster to 53 players. Denver has waived running back Royce Freeman and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris, the team announced Wednesday. Freeman, a 2018 third-round pick,...
NFLWRDW-TV

Panthers add depth at running back, claim Royce Freeman

(AP) - The Carolina Panthers have claimed running back Royce Freeman off waivers from the Denver Broncos, giving them some veteran experience behind Christian McCaffrey. The fourth-year running back ran for 1,187 yards and had 409 yards receiving with nine touchdowns in three seasons with the Broncos. The 5-foot11, 238-pound Freeman started eight games for Denver as a rookie in 2018 and has averaged 4 yards per carry during his career.
NFLSportsGrid

Broncos Release Running Back Royce Freeman

Https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1433115662256324611. Freeman was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he was once considered the future of the Broncos’ backfield. However, he ended up being outplayed by Phillip Lindsay — an undrafted rookie in 2018 — and found himself even further down the depth chart after the Broncos signed Melvin Gordon. The team then used a second-round pick in 2021 on Javonte Williams, which made Freeman expendable. He was released on Wednesday after the team claimed a few players on waivers and needed to open up a roster spot.
NFLUSA Today

Ex-Broncos RB Royce Freeman lands with Panthers

It didn’t take Royce Freeman long to find a new home in the NFL. After being cut by the Denver Broncos on Wednesday, Freeman was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. The Baltimore Ravens (28th in the waiver order) and Las Vegas Raiders (12th) also placed claims...
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Quick Hits: Eberle's Return, Royce Freeman's Role, Uncertainty vs Jets + More

Comfort with Dennis Daley starting in place of John Miller at RG. "I'm really comfortable with Dennis. We feel like he should be starting. He has a skillset of a starter, he's just had some bumps along the way but now he has his opportunity. When Johnny [Miller] went down against Baltimore, we had Dennis play the whole first half of that game. I think he's got tremendous power, he's got quickness, has length, he should play pretty well."
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

