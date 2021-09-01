Balancing safety guidance and privacy law in vaccination status

Ridgewood NJ, as more employers, universities, and venues in the US and Europe implement vaccine mandates, officials are warning of a rise in fake SARS-CoV-2 vaccination certificates. According to investigators and cybersecurity experts, the past few weeks have seen a number of ways to purchase counterfeit vaccine cards on social media, messaging apps, and the dark web. While the European Union has a digital vaccine passport system that assigns a unique QR code to each individual, the US relies on paper cards distributed by the US CDC, which are easy to forge and were never intended to be used as proof of vaccination. Some US states are working to implement digital verification systems, but other states have outlawed the use of such systems or implemented punishments for businesses and other entities that ask for proof of vaccination.