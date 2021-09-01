Cancel
Balancing safety guidance and privacy law in vaccination status

HRmagazine.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of big employers in the US have implemented vaccine mandates, including Microsoft, United Airlines, Google, Walmart and others. However, UK and European law is quite different and in general does not permit measures of this kind. The UK government may have given the impression that processing the COVID...

Related
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

US vaccination cards

Ridgewood NJ, as more employers, universities, and venues in the US and Europe implement vaccine mandates, officials are warning of a rise in fake SARS-CoV-2 vaccination certificates. According to investigators and cybersecurity experts, the past few weeks have seen a number of ways to purchase counterfeit vaccine cards on social media, messaging apps, and the dark web. While the European Union has a digital vaccine passport system that assigns a unique QR code to each individual, the US relies on paper cards distributed by the US CDC, which are easy to forge and were never intended to be used as proof of vaccination. Some US states are working to implement digital verification systems, but other states have outlawed the use of such systems or implemented punishments for businesses and other entities that ask for proof of vaccination.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Are Vaccine Mandates the Future of the Franchise?

With the rise of the COVID delta variant and with as many as 30% of the US population reluctant or unwilling to take the vaccine, is it time for private business to act by making it a requirement of their employees?. On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Joel...
Boston, MAHarvard Medical School

COVID-19 Vaccine Safety

Over the past year, results from a series of clinical trials have demonstrated the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths. Yet, with sporadic reports of rare adverse events, one question has remained unanswered: Just how safe are COVID-19 vaccines in the real world,...
Public HealthCarscoops

GM Required Its Salaried Workers To Disclose COVID-19 Vaccination Status

General Motors has required all of its salaried employees in the U.S. to state whether or whether not they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The car manufacturer recently confirmed that it confidentially asked its 48,000 white-collar workers to disclose their vaccination status. GM said it did so to assess overall immunity levels and guide its safety protocols moving forward. The survey went out earlier this month and employees were required to respond by August 23. Employees stating they were fully vaccinated were also required to submit proof.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Genetic data privacy, the GDPR, and research needs: A delicate balance

The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has created a great deal of uncertainty about how key requirements should be interpreted. This means that collaborators in international genetic research projects do not always agree on fundamental issues such as whether they are processing personal data, consent requirements under the GDPR and on what basis genetic data can be transferred outside the EU/EEA, if at all. These results from a study carried out by Colin Mitchell, Senior Policy Analyst in Law, Regulation and Digital Health, and colleagues from the PHG Foundation, University of Cambridge, UK will be presented to the annual conference of the European Society of Human Genetics today.
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

NYC offers businesses guidance on vaccination mandate

NEW YORK - New York City is laying out new guidance for how indoor businesses should enforce entry to only vaccinated customers. "If you are a restaurant, you'll be able to look and see exactly what you need to do. If you are a gym, you'll have specific help on how to put your plan in action," Small Business Services Commissioner Jonnel Doris said. "If you're a movie theater, you'll find out on how to keep the line moving."
PharmaceuticalsNature.com

Balancing incentives and disincentives for vaccination in a pandemic

Mandates and incentives are being considered to increase uptake of vaccines against COVID-19, but payment for vaccination may be the fairest approach. The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to the fastest development and rollout of novel vaccines in human history. Initial clinical trials suggested that these vaccines were well tolerated and had a high degree of efficacy1. Those results have since been confirmed by real-world data2,3.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Industryazbigmedia.com

Practical considerations for private employers considering vaccine mandates

In Arizona, a number of hospital systems have instituted policies requiring their employees to be vaccinated by November 1. While there have been no known legal challenges to vaccine mandates in Arizona, courts in other states have addressed the issue. Over the past couple of months, courts have upheld vaccine...
IndustryFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Why big chains aren't requiring vaccines for customers

Across the United States, but stores and restaurants that people walk into on a daily basis aren't requiring vaccines for customers. Representatives for retailers and restaurants and HR consultants who work with companies say it's too risky for frontline staff to be put in the position of enforcing vaccine rules for customers. Half of the US population has been fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and pockets of Americans remain resistant or fiercely opposed to getting the shots. There's also the risk that such requirements would alienate customers.
IndustryMaui News

Some push local businesses to follow Merriman’s move to mandate vaccines

Days after chef-owner Peter Merriman announced the move to mandate vaccinations for Merriman’s Hawaii staff, including about 90 at his Kapalua location, speakers at a Chamber of Commerce Hawaii event praised his decision and encouraged other private employers to do the same. “I want to commend Peter Merriman’s company for...
RetailPosted by
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Now Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the delta variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. Now, some employers are requiring the vaccination outright for any employee to return.  Dorit Reiss, a law professor at the University of California, Hastings who specializes in vaccine policies, told Footwear...
New Hanover County, NCWilmingtonBiz

Masks, Vaccines, And Workplace Safety

Sponsored Content provided by Chris Coudriet - County Manager, New Hanover County Government. The COVID-19 pandemic has been an exhausting, ongoing crisis. Those of us in New Hanover County are used to encountering a hurricane or other natural disaster. But the pandemic reminds me of what one of our staff members told me early on about the coronavirus response – that a hurricane emergency response is like running a sprint while responding to the pandemic will be like running a marathon.

