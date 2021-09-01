Dolphins' Larnel Coleman: Lands on IR
Coleman (knee) was placed on the Dolphins' injured reserve list Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. Coleman underwent surgery and will subsequently be placed on injured reserve, ending his season. The seventh-round pick wasn't projected for a major role this year, but it is still a tough blow for a rookie trying to make his mark on the NFL. Greg Little will operate as the primary backp to Austin Jackson during the 2021 campaign.www.cbssports.com
