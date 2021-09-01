Cancel
Music

Elton John Announces New Album, 'The Lockdown Sessions'

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago

Brace yourselves, Elton John fans. Put on your shades, your wig, and feather boa because the Rocket Man announced today (September 1) that he’s releasing his new album, The Lockdown Sessions, on October 22.

The new record, which is a collection of collaborations recorded remotely during the 2020 lockdown, will feature 16 songs with artists like Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, Eddie Vedder, Gorillaz, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder and more.

Fans can pre-order the new record here.

In March of 2020, John, who boasts diamond, platinum, and gold records and is one of the most popular performers of all time, had to halt his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour because of the pandemic. But when fate closes a door, it opens a window. And thus began The Lockdown Sessions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K5h7G_0bjaRLAF00

Says Sir Elton in a press release: “The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up. Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I’d obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens. But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory. And I realized there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late ‘60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

Tracklist

1. Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

2. Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj – Always Love You

3. Surfaces feat. Elton John – Learn To Fly

4. Elton John & Charlie Puth – After All

5. Rina Sawayama & Elton John – Chosen Family

6. Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK – The Pink Phantom

7. Elton John & Years & Years – It’s a sin (global reach mix)

8. Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters

9. Elton John & SG Lewis – Orbit

10. Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Simple Things

11. Jimmie Allen & Elton John – Beauty In The Bones

12. Lil Nas X feat. Elton John – One Of Me

13. Elton John & Eddie Vedder – E-Ticket

14. Elton John & Stevie Wonder – Finish Line

15. Elton John & Stevie Nicks – Stolen Car

16. Glen Campbell & Elton John – I’m Not Gonna Miss You

Photo by Gregg Kemp

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

