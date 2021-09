No employee wants to feel like a cog in the proverbial wheel. Everyone wants to be treated and respected as a valued contributor. Yet the notion of giving employees more control is often surrounded by misconceptions and assumptions — playing on the cliché that if you give someone an inch, they will take a mile. Where remote employees are concerned, putting more control in the hands of workers is further clouded by negative connotations, given that most telecommuters already work under minimal direct supervision.